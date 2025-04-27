Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,130 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners were worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PWP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 21,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

PWP stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.68. Perella Weinberg Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.03.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 72.27%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Perella Weinberg Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.