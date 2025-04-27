POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Free Report) by 952.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 311,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,176 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in POET Technologies were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get POET Technologies alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in POET Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 281,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POET Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of POET Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. BluePointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in POET Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in POET Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POET Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of POET opened at $4.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $320.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.48. POET Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $7.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies ( NASDAQ:POET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that POET Technologies Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.