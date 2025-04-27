Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Holdings in ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 188,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 2.63% of ArrowMark Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ArrowMark Financial during the fourth quarter worth $896,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in ArrowMark Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its holdings in ArrowMark Financial by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 18,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in ArrowMark Financial by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. 24.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BANX opened at $19.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.69. ArrowMark Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $21.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%.

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

