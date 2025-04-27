Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Holdings in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 192,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,787,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CTO. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.50) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

CTO Realty Growth Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTO opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $572.35 million, a P/E ratio of -81.70 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.36. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.48. CTO Realty Growth had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $35.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -690.91%.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

