Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 25,836 DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,864,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in DaVita by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in DaVita by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DaVita by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DVA opened at $139.57 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.27 and a 1-year high of $179.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.27.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 115.48% and a net margin of 7.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 price objective on DaVita in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.33.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

