Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 834,145 Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 834,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.64% of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 1,402.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 14,023 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 172,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 20,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 18,935 shares in the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEF opened at $5.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.25. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $5.84.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.