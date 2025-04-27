Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 55,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYT. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 48.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 297,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,488,000 after buying an additional 97,319 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 371.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 50,129 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,565,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,334,000.

Shares of IYT stock opened at $59.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.20. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $54.02 and a 12-month high of $75.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.46.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

