Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,334,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Camtek as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Camtek by 364.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Camtek by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Camtek during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Stock Performance

Camtek stock opened at $66.55 on Friday. Camtek Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $47.41 and a fifty-two week high of $140.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Camtek had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 24.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

CAMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Camtek from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Camtek from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.13.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

