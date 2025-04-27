Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,334,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Camtek as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Camtek by 364.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Camtek by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Camtek during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.
Camtek Stock Performance
Camtek stock opened at $66.55 on Friday. Camtek Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $47.41 and a fifty-two week high of $140.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CAMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Camtek from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Camtek from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.13.
About Camtek
Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.
