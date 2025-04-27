Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Stake in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 194,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 243.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSWC. StockNews.com upgraded Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Shares of Capital Southwest stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. Capital Southwest Co. has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $27.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 33.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.54%.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

