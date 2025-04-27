Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 111,288 Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 111,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of Tempus AI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tempus AI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 910.4% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 207.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Tempus AI during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEM opened at $52.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.45. Tempus AI, Inc. has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $91.45.

In related news, Director Jennifer A. Doudna sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,990. This trade represents a 3.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Ryan M. Bartolucci sold 13,770 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $826,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,220. This trade represents a 19.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,584,252 shares of company stock worth $272,870,580. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tempus AI from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tempus AI from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.08.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

