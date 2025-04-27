Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 130,216 AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPW)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 130,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SMART Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF during the third quarter worth $1,219,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,056,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 51,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantvest Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SEPW opened at $28.37 on Friday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF has a 12-month low of $26.65 and a 12-month high of $29.52. The stock has a market cap of $69.51 million, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.80.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (SEPW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. SEPW was launched on Aug 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.