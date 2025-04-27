Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 446,494 DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 446,494 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in DHT in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DHT during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on DHT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of DHT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.74.

DHT Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of DHT stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of -0.06. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $12.80.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. DHT had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 31.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

DHT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.71%.

DHT Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

