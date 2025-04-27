Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 85,310 iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 85,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.69% of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 366.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,680,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,824 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,414,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,496,000 after buying an additional 943,005 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,723,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 371.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 441,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,737,000 after purchasing an additional 347,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 1,572.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 329,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,469,000 after acquiring an additional 309,379 shares during the period.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

HYDB stock opened at $46.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.15. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $44.04 and a 12-month high of $48.10.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

