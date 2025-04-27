Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $3.72 Million in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 393,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fastly by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,831,000 after acquiring an additional 46,951 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Fastly by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 346,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 125,275 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its position in Fastly by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 28,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 239.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastly news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 35,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $285,492.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,553,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,488,540.04. This represents a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Artur Bergman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $101,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,384,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,247,456.32. This represents a 0.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,903 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,927 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $13.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.00.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.22). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fastly in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fastly from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

