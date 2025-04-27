Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $3.75 Million in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 53,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Puff Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JHML opened at $66.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.80. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $73.50. The stock has a market cap of $887.32 million, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.99.

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

