Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $3.82 Million in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Autoliv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:ALV opened at $91.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.49 and a 1-year high of $129.38.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The auto parts company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 6.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.22%.

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

In other news, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $178,839.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,218.59. This represents a 19.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $569,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,062.30. This trade represents a 19.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,253 shares of company stock valued at $915,534. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALV shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Autoliv from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. HSBC cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

