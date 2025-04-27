Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $3.92 Million in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,826 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.34% of ANI Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $418,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1,681.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,033 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 135,003 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,373,000 after acquiring an additional 17,314 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,057 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,961 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ANIP has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.13.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $60,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,711.50. This trade represents a 1.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $25,332.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,545 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,914.85. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,200 shares of company stock worth $197,792 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %
ANIP stock opened at $69.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.86. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $70.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.95 and a beta of 0.49.
ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.
