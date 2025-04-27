Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $3.96 Million in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 199,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,955,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,451,000 after buying an additional 277,827 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 965.2% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 127,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 115,223 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 217.1% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 88,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 60,656 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 32,393 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 30,382 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.17.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 36,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $809,277.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,815.50. This trade represents a 61.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 9,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $203,194.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,553.60. The trade was a 25.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,025 shares of company stock worth $2,372,610. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ KNSA opened at $21.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.34. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a one year low of $17.38 and a one year high of $28.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -152.56 and a beta of 0.31.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $122.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

