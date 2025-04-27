Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $4.16 Million in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,546 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOGI. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Logitech International by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $77.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.17. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $64.73 and a 12-month high of $105.65.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.07. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 14.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Logitech International in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Logitech International from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.43.

In other Logitech International news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total value of $28,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,816.80. This trade represents a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

