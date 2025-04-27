Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $4.21 Million in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 288,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,601,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,377,000 after acquiring an additional 245,009 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 16,174 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 341.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

NYSE:BSM opened at $14.48 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $16.92. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average of $14.84.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.21). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 41.49% and a net margin of 67.54%. The company had revenue of $83.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.46 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 130.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BSM. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Black Stone Minerals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

About Black Stone Minerals

(Free Report)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Articles

