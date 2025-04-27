Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $4.26 Million in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 101,384 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRCY. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Mercury Systems by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 631,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,542,000 after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 156,480.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 15,648 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Mercury Systems by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 100,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $49.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 0.86. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $52.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.88.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stuart Kupinsky sold 2,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $104,873.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,236.08. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas Munro sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $26,251.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,572 shares in the company, valued at $642,916.64. This represents a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,314 shares of company stock valued at $234,454. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Baird R W upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Mercury Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.86.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

