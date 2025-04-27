Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $4.28 Million in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 49,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 1.77% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYGH. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

HYGH stock opened at $84.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $423 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.29. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.23 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.03.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) that targets USD-denominated corporate high-yield bonds while mitigating interest-rate risk.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.