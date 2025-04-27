Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $4.34 Million in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,344,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tecnoglass by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,412,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,305,000 after buying an additional 1,785,602 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 860,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,292,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 517,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,043,000 after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Tecnoglass by 486.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 147,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 122,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGLS opened at $72.25 on Friday. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $86.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

