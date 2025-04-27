Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $3.90 Million Investment in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 276,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,902,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLW. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 5,582 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 174,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 342,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter.

BLW stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $14.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1132 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

