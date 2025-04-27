Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $3.92 Million Investment in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 836,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,000.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMT. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 183,356 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the period. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Performance

MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.66.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%.

(Free Report)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.