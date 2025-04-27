Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $4.07 Million Investment in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 112,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 1.21% of Davis Select Worldwide ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DWLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 139.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DWLD stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a 12-month low of $30.91 and a 12-month high of $39.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average of $37.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.84.

The Davis Select Worldwide ETF (DWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AWCI index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global equities. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. DWLD was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

