Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $4.08 Million Investment in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 42,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.14.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $116.72 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.85 and a 1-year high of $137.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.57 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 14.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $3,367,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 698,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,435,669.04. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

