Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 280,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,100,000.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $2,464,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 563,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 126,000 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,539,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 582,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after buying an additional 77,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BIT opened at $13.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.53. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $15.50.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1237 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.66%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.