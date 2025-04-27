Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 45,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $750,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 438.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 38,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 20,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 25,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

KRUS opened at $62.83 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $121.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.30 million, a P/E ratio of -92.40 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.48.

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $64.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday, April 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $75.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $103.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.20.

