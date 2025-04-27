Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 115,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 5.03% of Putnam BDC Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in Putnam BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Putnam BDC Income ETF by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 54,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 22,361 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Putnam BDC Income ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Putnam BDC Income ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period.

Putnam BDC Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PBDC opened at $31.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $187.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.68. Putnam BDC Income ETF has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $36.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.08.

Putnam BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The Putnam BDC Income ETF (PBDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a portfolio of US business development companies (BDCs) whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held or thinly traded US companies.

