Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.18% of TransMedics Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in TransMedics Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TMDX opened at $93.50 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 99.47 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.82.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TMDX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.70.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

