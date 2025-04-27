Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 91.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 407,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,512,000 after acquiring an additional 148,811 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,927,000 after acquiring an additional 24,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

VMI opened at $292.81 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $202.01 and a one year high of $379.22. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $306.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $969.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.04 million. Analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.83%.

VMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Valmont Industries from $343.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

