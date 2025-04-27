Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Vertex Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:GLTR opened at $132.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.69. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $98.31 and a 52 week high of $136.49.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

