Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,000.

Get Assurant alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Assurant by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 219.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Assurant by 503.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Assurant by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total transaction of $604,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,162. This represents a 14.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AIZ. StockNews.com lowered shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Assurant from $230.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Assurant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Assurant

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $190.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.12 and a 52 week high of $230.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.53.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.83. Assurant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.25%. Research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.