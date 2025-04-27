Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 56,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 233.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 25,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBTC opened at $75.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.56. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $86.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.62.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

