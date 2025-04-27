Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Shares in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 250,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 422,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 229,293 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 60,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,243,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,867,000 after purchasing an additional 18,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of APLE stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.00. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $333.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.11 million. On average, analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

