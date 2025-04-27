Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 118,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 1.91% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,434,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,954,000 after buying an additional 272,529 shares during the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at $824,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth $740,000. Novus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth $746,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at about $495,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of UAUG opened at $34.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.03 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.42. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.29.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.