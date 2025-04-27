Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 76,306 Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 76,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 314.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.66 per share, for a total transaction of $93,320.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 408,706 shares in the company, valued at $19,070,221.96. The trade was a 0.49 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 6,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $296,524.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,759 shares in the company, valued at $129,121.20. The trade was a 69.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TNL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Travel + Leisure from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

TNL opened at $44.15 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $58.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.53.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.75%. The business had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.08 million. Research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Featured Articles

