Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 90,939 Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 90,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NUSC opened at $37.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.65. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $32.87 and a 12 month high of $46.61. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.08.

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

