Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 91,517 PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 91,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 1.62% of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTRB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,632,000 after buying an additional 29,659 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 38,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 88,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC grew its position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 36,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the period.

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PTRB stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.42.

About PGIM Total Return Bond ETF

The PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (PTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks total return from an actively managed, core portfolio of global investment-grade and high-yield fixed income securities with a maturity of greater than one year. PTRB was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by PGIM.

See Also

