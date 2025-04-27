Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $3.86 Million Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 221,314 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAL. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $9,482,000. Amundi grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 31,647.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 426,691 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 425,347 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $689,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,982 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1,039.9% during the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 48,355 shares of the airline’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 44,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $890,187.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,865.80. This trade represents a 31.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $9.75 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The airline reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.10. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. On average, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

