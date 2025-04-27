Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $3.98 Million Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 106,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,000.

Get Aramark alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Aramark by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Aramark by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Aramark by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARMK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aramark presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

Aramark Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE ARMK opened at $32.96 on Friday. Aramark has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This is a boost from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is 33.07%.

Aramark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.