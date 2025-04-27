Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $4.04 Million Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 981.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Oxford Industries by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OXM. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Oxford Industries from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OXM opened at $51.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $111.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.78. The firm has a market cap of $771.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $390.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.94 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 47.02%.

In other news, Director Milford W. Mcguirt purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,466. This represents a 16.18 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

