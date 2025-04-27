Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $4.15 Million Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 91,309 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHE. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 6,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 73,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Benchmark Electronics

In other news, CEO Jeff Benck sold 6,000 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $232,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 448,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,398,347.60. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Benchmark Electronics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $38.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average of $43.21. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $29.52 and a one year high of $52.57.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.31%.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

