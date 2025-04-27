Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $4.19 Million Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 281,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 2,401.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 345.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on OGN shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen upgraded Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.
Organon & Co. Price Performance
Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $23.10.
Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.09). Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 431.62% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Organon & Co. Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.63%.
Organon & Co. Company Profile
Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.
