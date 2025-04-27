Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $4.25 Million Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 184,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,250,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.24% of Compass Diversified as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Compass Diversified by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Compass Diversified by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $17.04 on Friday. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently -78.13%.

CODI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley raised Compass Diversified to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CODI

About Compass Diversified

(Free Report)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.