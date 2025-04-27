Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $4.31 Million Position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 135,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 1.98% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTXO. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 284.6% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.77. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $35.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.11.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.1207 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

