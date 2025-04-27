Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 375,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Canada Goose as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 16,399 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter worth about $12,251,000. Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 357,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 193,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 16,983 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Canada Goose from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.

GOOS stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.82 million, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.62.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 22.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

