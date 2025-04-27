Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 322,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,857,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,631,000 after purchasing an additional 47,844 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Everi by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,440,000 after buying an additional 22,263 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Everi by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,811,000 after buying an additional 830,470 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Everi by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,240,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,755,000 after acquiring an additional 141,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Everi by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,052,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,223,000 after acquiring an additional 82,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.27 and a beta of 1.57. Everi Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.54.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everi has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 7,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $100,668.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,615.20. This represents a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 30,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,428.75. The trade was a 34.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

