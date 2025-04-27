Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 161,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,001,000.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Global Industrial by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Global Industrial by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Global Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global Industrial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE GIC opened at $22.05 on Friday. Global Industrial has a 1-year low of $20.79 and a 1-year high of $40.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average of $25.58. The firm has a market cap of $844.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Global Industrial Increases Dividend

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Global Industrial had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The business had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.07 million. On average, analysts forecast that Global Industrial will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.24%.

About Global Industrial

(Free Report)

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.